CUMBERLAND - Margaret H. Doris (Burke), 87, of Packard Ave. passed away Wednesday at home.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Doris. A lifelong Cumberland resident she was the daughter of the late George E. and Josephine (Happeny) Burke.
Mrs. Doris was a devoted and loving wife and mother and in later years enjoyed her grandchildren. She loved reading and crossword puzzles. Her devotion to her faith and family was paramount in her life as well as her longtime devotion to the former St. Patrick Church, Cumberland.
Margaret leaves seven children, Nancy Antosh and her husband Tony of Wakefield, Debra Fernandes and her husband David of Cumberland, Steven Doris of Cumberland, Karen Carpenter and her husband David of Lincoln, Joseph and his wife Susan Doris of Lincoln, John A. Doris of Cumberland, Tracey Silva and her husband Kris of North Providence. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Katherine Burke, Rita B. Goucher, George E. Burke, Elizabeth A. Goucher, M. Dolores Hayes and Aileen Capalbo.
Her Life Celebration to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aidan/St. Patrick Church, 1465 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland at 11:0-0 AM. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Directions/ Guestbook jjduffyfuberalhome.com