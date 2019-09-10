|
|
PAWTUCKET - Margaret L. (Cabral) Venturini, 77, of Pawtucket passed away peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2019 at Elmhurst Extended Care Facility, Providence.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Manuel and Mary L. (Antunes) Cabral, she had lived in Pawtucket and Lincoln for most of her life.
Mrs. Venturini was a tax collection clerk for the City of Pawtucket for 22 years before retiring in 2004.
She is survived by three daughters, Anne Marie Cox of Powell, TN, Gigi Bouvier and her husband Robert of Pawtucket, and Traceylee Delaney and her husband Timothy of Treasure Island, FL; two sons, Michael Colvin and his wife, Natalia of Port Charlotte, FL and Matthew Venturini and his wife Lis of Jamestown; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Manuel Cabral and Marlo Farrell.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, September 13 at 11 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Venturini's memory to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 11, 2019