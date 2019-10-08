|
|
PAWTUCKET - Margaret M. Masse, 87, a lifelong resident of Pawtucket, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Miriam Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Masse.
Born in Pawtucket on September 13, 1932, Peg was the daughter of the late Julien and Margaret M. (Casey) Dewaele.
A Title Examiner, she was employed by Lawyers Title Co. until retiring in 1994. An active member of St. Edward Parish in Pawtucket, Peg served as the Past-President of the St. Edward Guild, Past-President of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and a member of The St. Jeanne Jugan Association and was also an active volunteer at The St. Jeanne Jugan Residence.
Margaret is survived by her loving children: Margaret M. Tremblay of North Providence, Maureen Sneesby of Pawtucket, Mary M. Harty of Cranston, Marlene Masse of Exeter, Michele Masse of East Greenwich and Raymond J. "RJ" Masse of Providence. Peg was the cherished grandmother of four and a devoted aunt of her nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Julien, Frederick and John Dewaele.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 AM in the Chapel of The St. Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 North Main Street, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends may call at the St. Jeanne Jugan Residence on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 PM 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 9, 2019