William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Margaret Queenan
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
Margaret "Rita" Queenan Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Margaret "Rita" Queenan, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J., Sr. and Alice C. (Whaley) Queenan.

Margaret will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful person, who always put others ahead of herself and her own needs. If there were angels among us, then Margaret was certainly one of them. Margaret maintained her residence on Williston Way in Pawtucket and a summer home on Chestnut Avenue in Narragansett. She worked for the New England Telephone Company for over thirty-seven years. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph's Senior Citizen Club and the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Margaret leaves her nephews, Daniel T. Hurley of Providence and Kevin R. Hurley and his wife, Suzanne, of North Providence in addition to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was the sister of the late Alice M. Hurley, Thomas J. Queenan, Jr., Raymond E. Queenan, James F. Queenan and John Leo Queenan.

VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Association for the Blind, 200 Ivy St., Brookline, MA 02446 would be appreciated.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 9, 2020
