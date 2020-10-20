CUMBERLAND - BRICAULT, Marguerite, T., 92, formerly of Cumberland and Lincoln, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Achille and Louise (Malouin) Bricault. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life, moving to Wake Robin Apartments in Lincoln before entering the nursing home.
Miss Bricault was employed as a Bookkeeper for many years for Furane Products Manufacturing Company until her retirement. She was previously employed by Brady Homes Inc. for several years.
She was a communicant of the St. Ambrose Church in Albion and a member of the Cumberland and Lincoln Senior Center. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing and traveling. Those that love her will always remember her caring and loving nature, the love she had for her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
She leave her two brothers, Joseph "Norman" Bricault of Cumberland and Roger Bricault of Florida; as well as her four nieces, Christine Larocque, Claire Lescault, Denise Young and Kristin Whitaker, her six nephews, Rene Bricault, James Bricault, Richard Bricault, Maurice Bricault, Michael Bricault and Mark Bricault; as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. She was the sister of the late Rene Bricault, Maurice Bricault and Romeo Bricault, and aunt of the late Angelique Bricault and Kevin Bricault.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Marguerite's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Thursday from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberalnd. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM in the St. Ambrose Church, School Street, Albion. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the the American Parkinsons Disease Association, The Little Sisters of the Poor, or to The Holiday Retirement Home - Activities Fund.
