Maria Alice (Denobrega) Franco

Maria Alice (Denobrega) Franco Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Maria Alice Franco, 82, passed on July 5th. She was the wife of the late John H. Franco.
Born in Madeira Island, Portugal, a daughter of the late Francisco and Lourenca Denobrega.
She was the proprietor of the former Continental Hair Fashions for many years before retiring.
Alice is survived by a son, John N. Franco and his wife Nicole of Portsmouth, two grandchildren, Dominic and Brittany Franco, a brother, Juvenal E. Gene Denobrega and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Cecila Dagama, Delta Ferriera and Sal Denobrega..
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10th at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Dr., Cumberland. Burial will be in Mt Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 8, 2019
