CUMBERLAND - Maria G. Agrela, of Cumberland passed away on Monday at 87 years old. She was the widow of her late husband, Ciciderio Agrela, with who she had one daughter Maria Bernardina of Cumberland. Born in Funchal, Madeira, Maria designed textiles before she came to the States with her family in 1968. For many years until her retirement, she worked for the Former Monet's Jewelry Company of based in Pawtucket. Though she loved her country, she built a wonderful life for herself and her family here in Rhode Island.
Beside her daughter, she is survived by her two grandchildren; Steven DaSilva and his wife Leonor of Cumberland and Betsey DaSilva of Central Falls. Three great-grandchildren; Angela M. DaSilva, Josef F. DaSilva and Carla N. DaSilva-Semedo and one sister Isabel Rodrigues of East Providence and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Domingos, Albino DeGouveia and Rosa Silvester.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Maria's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday from 5 PM to 8 PM and continuing on Friday at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Prayer Service will be held at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 20, 2019