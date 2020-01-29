Home

Maria (Sitko) Jarosz Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Maria Jarosz 98, passed away Tuesday January 28, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanislaw Jarosz. She lived in Pawtucket, RI for the past 47 years. Born in Dabrowa - Tarnowska, Poland she was a daughter of the late Franciszek and Wiktoria (Sojka) Sitko. They were formerly of Lawrence, MA.

Before retiring Mrs. Jarosz was employed by the former American Insulated Wire & Cable Co. of Pawtucket, RI as a Machine Operator for several years.

She is survived by her loving family, one daughter Juliana "Jadwiga" Jarosz of Pawtucket, RI, one son Andrzej Jarosz of Seekonk, MA, two grand- children, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Bogdan Jarosz and the sister of the late Bronislawa Piechota, Helen Balint, Julia Stefanyszyn, Genowefa Nowicka and Zofia Wlodarczyk.

Her funeral will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home, 342 High Street, Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 9:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS FRIDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 30, 2020
