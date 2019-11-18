Home

Maria Nunes
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:30 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
195 Walcott St.
Pawtucket, IL
Maria L. "Lucy" (Martins) Nunes Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Maria "Lucy" L. (Martins) Nunes, 92, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Albert Nunes. Born in Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Virginia (Pinto) Martins.
Lucy was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish in Pawtucket, and a former member of the Clube Social Português for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, cooking, and dancing with her late husband.
She is survived by two sons, George Nunes and his wife, Carol, of Pawtucket and Joseph Nunes and his wife, Jeanne, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts; a brother, Jose Martins of Portugal; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Francisco and Albert Martins.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish, 195 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Greenville Center, 735 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828 would be appreciated.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 19, 2019
