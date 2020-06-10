NORTH PROVIDENCE - Maria Medeiros, 78, of North Providence, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Anna Carvalho.
Maria lived most of her life in Pawtucket.
She is survived by three children, Anthony "Tony" Medeiros, John Medeiros, and Sue Medeiros, her sisters, Cidolina "Cindy" Dos Santos, and Hilda Freire. She also leaves two grandchildren, John and Amy.
A Private Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM, please visit the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home website for the video Live Streaming of Maria's Service at www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.