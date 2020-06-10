Maria Medeiros
NORTH PROVIDENCE - Maria Medeiros, 78, of North Providence, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Anna Carvalho.

Maria lived most of her life in Pawtucket.

She is survived by three children, Anthony "Tony" Medeiros, John Medeiros, and Sue Medeiros, her sisters, Cidolina "Cindy" Dos Santos, and Hilda Freire. She also leaves two grandchildren, John and Amy.

A Private Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM, please visit the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home website for the video Live Streaming of Maria's Service at www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
10:00 AM
live stream service
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Maria was a wonderful person, she will be missed. Looking at you reminds me of all the times we shared. I will always have you in my heart. Love your sister Cidolina
Cidolina and Albino Dos Santos
Sister
June 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family for the loss of your mother.
Armindo Da Silva
Family
June 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My condolences to everyone in the family. I will miss you Tia. Love you - Rosa Freire, Alfredo and HIlda Freire and Hilda Pereira
Rosa freire
Family
