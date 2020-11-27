1/1
Maria (Veiga) Paulo
1936 - 2020
PAWTUCKET - Maria (Veiga) Paulo, 85, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose C. Paulo. Born in Brava, Cape Verde, she was the daughter of the late Pedro and Felizberta (Fernandes) Veiga.

Mrs. Paulo emigrated to the United States in 1967 and settled in Pawtucket where she devoted her life to raising her family. She loved her faith and enjoyed cooking, and dancing to traditional Cape Verdean music. Maria will be dearly missed by all the lives she has touched throughout the years.

She is survived by four children, Henry Paulo and his wife, Laura, of Attleboro, Mary Ann Barros and her husband, Lucas, John Paulo and his wife, Constantina and Joseph Paulo, all of Pawtucket; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Alexandre Veiga of Pawtucket and many beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was the sister of the late Jose Veiga and Frank Veiga.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian on Monday at 1 p.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with her late husband in Swan Point Cemetery will be private. VISITATION will be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Teresa Church
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
