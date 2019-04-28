|
|
PROVIDENCE – Maria S. Camilo, 90, of Providence, passed peacefully on April 27, 2019. Born in Brava, Cape Verde, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Guilhermina (Silva) Goncalves.
She is survived by a son, Oliveiro S. Camilo and wife Sandra; a grandson, Mathew R. Pierce; three granddaughters, Amy L. Valentine, Jeniffer Baptista and Rebecca Patel; two great-granddaughters; four great-grandsons; an aunt, Joana Baptista; cousins Zica, Mimita, Mimi, Nadine, Jose, Maryann, Billy and Elizabeth; and many others. She was predeceased by her son, Reinaldo S. Camilo; and grandson, Phillip Lee Camilo.
Her funeral will begin on Wednesday, May 1, at 9 a.m. from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 29, 2019