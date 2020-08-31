PAWTUCKET - Mariam "Mary" (Manoogian) Peligian, 91, passed away Wednesday, 26 August, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the beloved daughter of Zakar and Yegsa (Yegsigian) Manoogian.Mary was the loving mother of Willis Peligian of Medfield, Massachusetts, and Susan Peligian and her husband Phillip Weinshenker of Bedford, Massachusetts. A fixture of her Darlington neighborhood for 65 years, Mary could be seen walking for miles every day, befriending multiple generations while sharing her generous spirit with all whom she encountered. Many will remember her for the jokes she told, always bringing smiles.In addition to her two children, Mary is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews. She also helped raise dozens of other children from the community, who flocked to her home for care and comfort. Often called the unofficial Mayor of Darlington, she will be missed and remembered by all who were touched by her deep-rooted love and genuine kindness.Mary was the sister of the late Hovanes "Johnny" "Hovie" Hovanesian, Vahan "Iper" Hovanesian, Susie Boyajian, Angelina "Angie" Kibarian, Adrina Texeira, Todd DerOvanesian and Margaret Ricci.Those who truly knew her will understand Mary's desire for no wake, funeral or memorial service. Instead, and in lieu of flowers, you are invited to celebrate Mary's life by emulating her gracious spirit; treating all with respect and kindness, while giving generously and neither asking for nor expecting anything in return.Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.