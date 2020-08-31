1/1
Mariam "Mary" (Manoogian) Peligian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mariam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - Mariam "Mary" (Manoogian) Peligian, 91, passed away Wednesday, 26 August, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the beloved daughter of Zakar and Yegsa (Yegsigian) Manoogian.

Mary was the loving mother of Willis Peligian of Medfield, Massachusetts, and Susan Peligian and her husband Phillip Weinshenker of Bedford, Massachusetts. A fixture of her Darlington neighborhood for 65 years, Mary could be seen walking for miles every day, befriending multiple generations while sharing her generous spirit with all whom she encountered. Many will remember her for the jokes she told, always bringing smiles.

In addition to her two children, Mary is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews. She also helped raise dozens of other children from the community, who flocked to her home for care and comfort. Often called the unofficial Mayor of Darlington, she will be missed and remembered by all who were touched by her deep-rooted love and genuine kindness.

Mary was the sister of the late Hovanes "Johnny" "Hovie" Hovanesian, Vahan "Iper" Hovanesian, Susie Boyajian, Angelina "Angie" Kibarian, Adrina Texeira, Todd DerOvanesian and Margaret Ricci.

Those who truly knew her will understand Mary's desire for no wake, funeral or memorial service. Instead, and in lieu of flowers, you are invited to celebrate Mary's life by emulating her gracious spirit; treating all with respect and kindness, while giving generously and neither asking for nor expecting anything in return.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved