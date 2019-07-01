PAWTUCKET - Marie "Mary" A. (Matook) David, 97, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilfred S. David. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket; she was a daughter of the late Wadi and Esma (Zeytoun) Matook.

Mary worked in retail sales for both Sears & Roebuck and later Apex Department Stores until her retirement many years ago. In her younger days, Mary assisted in the war effort throughout the Second World War as a Naval Fighter Plane Inspector at the Quonset Point Naval Station.

Mary was a devout and lifelong parishioner of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church in Pawtucket and an active member of the Ladies Society and the Order of St. Ignatius. She was also an active participant of St. Mary's Annual Bazaar, where she coordinated the preparation of the many Syrian food dishes that were served during the festivities. Mary was proud of her Syrian heritage and strived to preserve her Arab American culture through her faith, and participation in traditional Arab American cuisine, music, and dancing.

She also valued the benefits of exercise and was an avid walker. Mary was committed to walking at least four miles daily, early in the morning, and enjoyed greeting friends and neighbors along her routes. Above all, Mary was a loving and proud grandmother, who was always close to her beloved grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a gracious and gregarious lady who had a lasting effect on all whose lives she touched.

Mary leaves two sons, Warren W. David and his wife, Dr. Amal David of National Harbor, MD and Curtis A. David of Pawtucket; a former daughter-in-law, Lisa Walas of Pawtucket; six grandchild- ren, Zayna Salloum, Krystal Lundquist, Ameera Sakla, Joshua David, Sarah David, and Emma Walas; a brother, Samuel R. Matook of Pawtucket; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rita Sayegh, Rose Affsa, Ida Carlos, Emily Albert, George Matook, and Fred Matook.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. VISITATION will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 1, 2019