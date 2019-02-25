|
PAWTUCKET - Marie Lucia Knowlton (Sanford), 92, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 with family by her side.
She was born and raised in Gloucester, MA to Ira and Mildred Sanford and was the wife of the late Marshall Knowlton.
Mom was an avid sports fan and loved all local teams, including the Boston Red Sox. She also enjoyed her card tournements. She will be missed.
Marie was survived by daughters Marsha Jackson and Marjorie Landry of Lincoln, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother George Robert Wickey of Manchester, NH and her son Paul C. Knowlton of Florida.
Services are private.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 26, 2019