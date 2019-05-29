PAWTUCKET - Marie S. "Mickey" Schoeler passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at the Lucy Corr Village in Chesterfield, VA. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Schoeler.

Born in Farnumsville, MA she was a daughter of the late Roman and Aniela (Stopyra) Koczwanski. She lived in Pawtucket most of her life. She lived in Virginia with her son for the past 4 years.

Before retiring Mickey was employed as an Assembler for the former Fram Corp. of East Providence for many years. She was an avid Bowler and Red Sox fan.

She leaves her son Thomas E. Schoeler of Virginia, several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Evelyn M. Sleczkowski, Severn "Steve" Koczwanski, Matthew Koczwanski and Alexander M. Koczwanski.

The funeral for Mrs. Schoeler will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home, 342 High Street, Central Falls, RI with a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend and may call at the Funeral Home Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Seekonk Cemetery, Seekonk, MA. Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 30, 2019