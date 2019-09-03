Home

Marie T. (Caouette) LaPlante

Marie T. (Caouette) LaPlante Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Marie T. LaPlante, 91, of Cumberland, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond A. LaPlante. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Turcotte) Caouette.
She is survived by her children, Raymond and Richard LaPlante and his wife Jo-Ann, and her sister, Gloria Ogni, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was the mother of late Robert LaPlante and the sister of the late Norma Peloquin, Pearl Mandeville, Jeanette Turhume, Eva Fournier, Bella Mona, Doris Caouette, Lillian Emery, Anita Tyrrell, Arthur, George, and Oscar Caouette.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Aidan Saint Patrick Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 4, 2019
