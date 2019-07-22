LINCOLN - Marilyn (Tierney) Almond, 83, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Thomas C. Almond, Jr.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Joseph and Annie (Harris) Tierney, she had lived in Lincoln for the past 52 years.

Mrs. Almond was a clerk at the former Horgan's Pharmacy, Lincoln and the former Adams Drugs, Central Falls for many years before retiring.

She was a member of Christ Church and the Lincoln Manor Tenants Association, both of Lincoln.

She is survived by her loving children, David A. Almond (Joanmarie) of Lincoln, T. Joseph Almond (Alison) of Lincoln, Karen Gomes (Joseph) of Lincoln, Linda Almond (Matthew Downs) of Pawtucket, Lesley Beauregard of Cumberland and Michael Almond (Lisa) of North Providence; her beloved grand- children, David Jr. (deceased), Jonathan, Jeffrey, Jarred, Jennamarie, Sophia, Megan, Kathlene, Thomas, Joseph, Alison, Caitlin, Catherine, Nick and Cassie; her beloved great grandchildren, Mason, Willow, Arianna, Joseph, Taylor, Cole, Aidan, Archer, Aveline, Elijah, Annabelle, Victoria, Haley and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ethel "Penny" Taylor and Eileen Duffy.

Her funeral service and burial in Seekonk Cemetery, Seekonk, MA will be private.

Relatives and friends may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Thursday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Almond's memory to the ALS Association, RI Chapter, 2374 Post Road #103, Warwick, RI 02886 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit

