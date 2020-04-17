|
PAWTUCKET - Marilyn J. Kozatek 70, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA.
Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Stephen J. and Sophie M. (Kloc) Kozatek Sr. She lived in North Attleboro, MA for the past 5 years and was formerly of Pawtucket, RI.
Before retiring Marilyn was employed by Texas Instruments of Attleboro, MA as a Furnace Operator for many years.
Marilyn was an avid gardener. She was invited to the White House and receive an award for Community Beautification for her work in the City of Pawtucket, RI.
Marilyn is survived by one sister Patricia Fontaine and her husband Peter of Wakefield, RI, seven brothers Stephen J. Kozatek Jr. and his wife Florence of Rehoboth, MA, Alexander Kozatek and his wife Janet also of Rehoboth, MA, Edward Kozatek and his wife Jean of Attleboro, MA, Joseph Kozatek and his wife Diane of Pawtucket, RI, Martin Kozatek and his wife Nancy of Greenville, RI, Matthew Kozatek and his wife Patricia of Taunton, MA, and Walter Kozatek and his wife Karen of Swansea, MA, several nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing Corona epidemic her funeral will be private.
Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 18, 2020