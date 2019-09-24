Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Marjorie Beasley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie E. (Harrison) Beasley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie E. (Harrison) Beasley Obituary
ATTLEBORO - Marjorie E. (Harrison) Beasley, 91, formerly of Lincoln and Pawtucket, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell A. Beasley. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Edward J., Sr. and Martha W. (Tripp) Harrison.
Marjorie worked at ITT Royal Electric for thirty-four years until retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Royal Travelers and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Marjorie is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Doris Till, Marion "Sue" Bouvier, Edward J. Harrison, Jr., Hazel Bachand and Joan Spano.
VISITATION will begin on Friday at 9 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by Services at 10 a.m. in the funeral Home. Interment with her late husband will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Tiverton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915 would be appreciated.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now