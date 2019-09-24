|
|
ATTLEBORO - Marjorie E. (Harrison) Beasley, 91, formerly of Lincoln and Pawtucket, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell A. Beasley. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Edward J., Sr. and Martha W. (Tripp) Harrison.
Marjorie worked at ITT Royal Electric for thirty-four years until retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Royal Travelers and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Marjorie is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Doris Till, Marion "Sue" Bouvier, Edward J. Harrison, Jr., Hazel Bachand and Joan Spano.
VISITATION will begin on Friday at 9 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by Services at 10 a.m. in the funeral Home. Interment with her late husband will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Tiverton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 25, 2019