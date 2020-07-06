CUMBERLAND - Mary A. (Munley) Lamontagne, 83, of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. She was born on March 13, 1937 in Dixon City, PA to the late Peter and Agnes (Dolphin) Munley. She married her lifelong love, Roger J. Lamontagne, 62 years ago on August 2, 1958 who preceded her in death in August of 2019.
She resided in Cumberland for most of her life Mary was a communicant of St. Patrick Church. She was a hairdresser in Central Falls for 10+ years and later worked for Health Tex in Central Falls for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts and ceramics. She had a love for walking and always enjoyed lunches at Ponderosa with her sister (and chauffeur) Betty and grandchildren. She loved listening to Patsy Cline, Celine Dion and Michael Buble.
She leaves her two sons, Robert Lamontagne and his wife Vickie and Gary Lamontagne and his wife Martha, all of Cumberland; her seven grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren; her late brother Joseph Munley, her brother Peter D. Munley, and her two sisters, Ellen Long and Elizabeth Fayan, both of Cumberland; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary's Life Celebration to be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with Visiting Hours from 11:30 AM to 12 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 AM in the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI.
ONLINE MEMORIAL:jjduffyfuneralhome.com