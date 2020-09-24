CUMBERLAND - BYRNE, Mary Agnes, 100, of Cumberland passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Oakland Grove Healthcare Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late James Joseph Byrne, whom she was married to for 49 happy years.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Quinton) Fanning.
Mrs. Byrne was employed as a Supervisor for the Balfour Company for ten years. During that time, she participated in the Balfour Bowling and Golf Leagues. Mary was a communicant of the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland.
She leaves her niece, Judy Carney of Seekonk, MA; as well as her dear friends, Don and JoAnn Arthurs and Jean Mona. Mrs. Byrne was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Stellmach, her brothers John and William Fanning and her niece Mary Carvalho.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary's Life Celebration to be held Friday with Visiting Hours from 10 AM to 11 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Oakland Grove Health Care Center, 560 Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
ONLINE MEMORIAL:jjduffyfuneralhome.com