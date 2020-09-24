1/
Mary Agnes Byrne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMBERLAND - BYRNE, Mary Agnes, 100, of Cumberland passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Oakland Grove Healthcare Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late James Joseph Byrne, whom she was married to for 49 happy years.

Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Quinton) Fanning.

Mrs. Byrne was employed as a Supervisor for the Balfour Company for ten years. During that time, she participated in the Balfour Bowling and Golf Leagues. Mary was a communicant of the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland.

She leaves her niece, Judy Carney of Seekonk, MA; as well as her dear friends, Don and JoAnn Arthurs and Jean Mona. Mrs. Byrne was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Stellmach, her brothers John and William Fanning and her niece Mary Carvalho.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary's Life Celebration to be held Friday with Visiting Hours from 10 AM to 11 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Oakland Grove Health Care Center, 560 Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895.

ONLINE MEMORIAL:jjduffyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Sep. 24 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved