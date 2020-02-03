|
|
PAWTUCKET - Mary G. (Abosamra) Andrews, 82, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Eugene Andrews. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (Lemay) Abosamra.
Mary's life was spent helping friends, neighbors and relatives in every way she could. She worked at the former Schoolhouse Candy, Pawtucket, and the Herald Press, Pawtucket, until her retirement. Mary spent countless hours volunteering at her children's schools and most recently at the former St. Leo the Great Church in the food pantry. She was a member of both Legion of Mary and Spirited Seniors. An avid reader, Mary enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, baking and playing Scrabble.
She is survived by five children, Kimberlie Perry of Lincoln, Angela Andrews-Dunn of Pawtucket, Jon Andrews of Attleboro, MA, Cheryl Rose and her wife, Katie, of Nashua, NH, and Thomas Andrews of Gilbert, AZ; former son-in- law and friend, Garry Dunn; six grandchildren, Nicholas and Timothy Perry, Hospital Corpsman, 3rd Class, USN, Skylar Dunn, Allyson, Zachary and Patrick Andrews; three brothers, Rev. George, Charles and Robert Abosamra; her dearest friend, Peg Morrison of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will be private. VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spirited Seniors at Saint John Paul II Parish, 697 Central Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020