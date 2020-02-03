Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Mary Andrews
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
755 Central Ave.
Pawtucket, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary G. (Abosamra) Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary G. (Abosamra) Andrews Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Mary G. (Abosamra) Andrews, 82, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Eugene Andrews. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (Lemay) Abosamra.

Mary's life was spent helping friends, neighbors and relatives in every way she could. She worked at the former Schoolhouse Candy, Pawtucket, and the Herald Press, Pawtucket, until her retirement. Mary spent countless hours volunteering at her children's schools and most recently at the former St. Leo the Great Church in the food pantry. She was a member of both Legion of Mary and Spirited Seniors. An avid reader, Mary enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, baking and playing Scrabble.

She is survived by five children, Kimberlie Perry of Lincoln, Angela Andrews-Dunn of Pawtucket, Jon Andrews of Attleboro, MA, Cheryl Rose and her wife, Katie, of Nashua, NH, and Thomas Andrews of Gilbert, AZ; former son-in- law and friend, Garry Dunn; six grandchildren, Nicholas and Timothy Perry, Hospital Corpsman, 3rd Class, USN, Skylar Dunn, Allyson, Zachary and Patrick Andrews; three brothers, Rev. George, Charles and Robert Abosamra; her dearest friend, Peg Morrison of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will be private. VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spirited Seniors at Saint John Paul II Parish, 697 Central Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -