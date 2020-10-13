Dear Bob (and family of course), When news of Mary's incident reached me on Wednesday via Mary Doyle, she and you remained constantly on my mind with a prayer for every thought of her. I tried to think of something inspiring beyond the obvious to write, but she remains that priceless gem beyond compare. Words are not enough to say how she will be missed. I feel it in my heart as it weeps. Yet I know from experience that faith and grace will walk you through. May the same angels that enfold her also embrace you as you now journey lonely but not alone with her goodness and love that have become a part of the very fiber of your lives. My sympathy, prayers, love, and wish for every blessing the Lord still has in store for you all.

Pat Grattan

Friend