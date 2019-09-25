|
PAWTUCKET - Mary J. (Horan) Cote, passed peacefully surrounded by her three children. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry F. Cote. They were happily married for 46 years. Mary was born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Mary E. (Conroy) Horan, who originated from Ireland.
Mary was a beloved wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She was a 1948 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Mary was the co- director of the Fairlawn Summer School, an original member of St. Maria Goretti Parish, a member of the Women's Club and CCD teacher. She was a humble woman of immense faith and above all else she cherished her grandchildren. She loved to vacation in Hawaii with her husband and family.
She is survived by her son, Henry F. Cote Jr. of Warwick; 2 daughters, Maureen W. Cote-Donovan of Pawtucket and Catherine A. Cote-Chatowsky of Lincoln; 4 granddaughters, Catie and Megan Chatowsky, Molly and Erin Donovan; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings; Patrick Horan, Katherine Lithgoe and Winifred Macksoud.
Her funeral will be Saturday, September 28th at 8:30a.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion, RI. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Friday, September 27th from 4:00 - 7:00p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 26, 2019