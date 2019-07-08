LINCOLN - Mary Jane Griffin Gadoury, 84, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 at Mt. St. Ritas Health Center, Cumberland.

She was the wife of the late Raymond P. Griffin and the late Jack Gadoury.

Born in Lincoln, a daughter of the late Holden and Yvonne (Desjardins) Brook, she had resided in Cumberland and Lincoln most of her life.

She had been employed for 26 years for the former Horgans Pharmacy. She later worked for the Northern RI Arc of Woonsocket until her retirement.

She was a member of Historic St. Joseph Church and The Tuesday Nite Club (a group of 7 girlfriends who got together at one anothers homes every week for over 60 years).

Among her hobbies and interests were going out to lunch and shopping, but most of all what brought her the most joy was being with her family and friends.

Mary Jane is survived by her son Jeffrey Griffin and his partner Madeleine Guyer and Timothy Griffin and his wife Patricia; her sister Marceline Wildenhain; grandchildren Ryan Griffin, Michaela Griffin and Ethan Griffin and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be celebrated on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00 am in Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland.

Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Curran Rd. Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Janes memory to Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Rd., PO Box 7005, Cumberland, RI 20864. Guestbook at www.LincolnFuneralHome.org Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 8, 2019