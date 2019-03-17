PAWTUCKET – Mary M. Lemay RN, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, March 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Glen L. Watson and the late Gerald R. Lemay. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Kieran and Molly (Hoey) Hennessey.



Mary graduated from West High School, Salve Regina College and Providence College. She was a school nurse in Pawtucket for 27 years; prior to that she had worked at various hospitals throughout Rhode Island. Her favorite hobbies were camping, gardening, and animals. Most of all, she loved the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.



She leaves four sons, Gerald R. Lemay Jr., John M. Lemay and his wife, Jane, Daniel J. Lemay and his wife, Erin, Christopher A. Lemay and his wife, Amy; and one daughter, Mary E. Marcotte and her husband, Michael. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Chandler, Matthew, Carleigh, Molly, Ben, Katie, Madeline, Abigale, and Kaylin; eight sisters, Kathleen Primeau, Anne Shackett, Jane McGuire, Madelyn Humenay, Margaret Buckley, Patricia Padula, Frances Padula, and Elizabeth Stevens; two brothers, William Hennessey and Michael Hennessey, and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage St., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI, 02903, in memory of Mary would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 18, 2019