Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merrick R Williams Funeral Home Inc
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 723-2042
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. McNamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. McNamara Obituary
SMITHFIELD - Mary M. McNamara, 91, of Smithfield, passed on March 7, 2020. Mary was born in Pawtucket, daughter of the late Edward and Katherine (Curran) McNamara.

She is survived by her daughter/niece Charlene LaPlante of North Providence. One niece and one nephew. Nana of Becky Rogue,
Joey LaPlante and Raina Cardarelli. Great-nana of seven.

Calling Hours Wednesday March 11th from 6 to 8 pm in the Merrick R. Williams Funeral Home, 210 Taunton Ave., East Providence.

Funeral gathering will be held on Thursday at 9:30am in the funeral home with a mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.

www.merrickrwilliamsfh.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -