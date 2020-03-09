|
SMITHFIELD - Mary M. McNamara, 91, of Smithfield, passed on March 7, 2020. Mary was born in Pawtucket, daughter of the late Edward and Katherine (Curran) McNamara.
She is survived by her daughter/niece Charlene LaPlante of North Providence. One niece and one nephew. Nana of Becky Rogue,
Joey LaPlante and Raina Cardarelli. Great-nana of seven.
Calling Hours Wednesday March 11th from 6 to 8 pm in the Merrick R. Williams Funeral Home, 210 Taunton Ave., East Providence.
Funeral gathering will be held on Thursday at 9:30am in the funeral home with a mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 10, 2020