CENTRAL FALLS - Mary R. Hunsberger, 89, passed on April 2nd. She was the wife of the late William G. Hunsberger. Born in Central Falls, RI. she was a daughter of the late Napoleon and Laura (Cote) Desjardins. She had been employed as a Housekeeper by RI College for many years.
Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband, was active at the Pawtucket Senior Center, liked crocheting, spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Ronald Chevalier, his wife Debra, two daughters, Lorraine Chevalier - Morin, and Tina Holleman, her husband Joel, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jeannette Pistocco, Auguste Desjardins, Rita Taylor, Henri Desjardins, Maryanna Desjardins, Rollande Hutchinson and Therese Belanger.
A prayer service will be held Tuesday, April 7th at 11am and will be livestreamed via the screen below the obituary posted on our website, www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be limited to 5 attendees at any time and will begin at 10am at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave. Private Burial, due to restrictions, will follow at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 4, 2020