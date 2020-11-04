1/1
Mary T. (Devine) Herzig
1928 - 2020
BARRINGTON - Mary T. (Devine) Herzig, 92, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard P. Herzig. Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Nora (Morahan) Devine.

Mary was a graduate of Mundelein College, Chicago, Illinois (Class of 1950). She went on to work as a social worker in the healthcare industry at both Country Gardens in Swansea and Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. Mary was a proud member of the Barrington League of Women Voters and the Chiropractic Society of RI Women's Auxiliary from 1953 to 1975. Above all, Mary was loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past 92 years.

She leaves a son, Dr. Christopher P. Herzig and his wife, Lisa, of Bristol; a daughter, Karren A. Boardman and her husband, Edward, of Pawtucket; a grandson, Paul Richard Herzig of Arlington, VA and a daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Herzig of Swansea, MA. She was the mother of the late Dr. Charles W. Herzig and Mary N. Herzig and the sister of the late John, Michael Joseph and Patrick Devine.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic all services for Mrs. Herzig will be private and flowers are respectfully omitted.

The family does welcome the extended family and friends to leave a message of condolence at:
www.TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
November 4, 2020
Dr. Herzig:

I am very sorry for the Loss of your Mom. Prayers and Condolences to you and your Family
Joyce Facteau
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
Dear Dr Chris and Lisa. We are very sad to read of your mom's passing. It is hard to loose a loved one, especially a parent. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ralph and Sandra Tomei
Ralph and Sandra Tomei
Friend
November 4, 2020
I was so sorry to read of your Mom's passing. Mrs. Mary (which is how I thought of your Mom) is remembered for her warmth and generosity and being very hospitable to the friends of her children.
Joan (Edwards) Castle
November 4, 2020
Dear Dr. Chris and family, sending deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother, she was one of the best people I ever knew, she will be greatly missed.
God Bless, Ann Marie
Ann Marie Bertrand
Coworker
November 4, 2020
I was so sad when I found out about Mary's passing. I've known her for many years, and she could only be described as a very sweet lady. Mary loved her family, which was very obvious whenever she talked of them. My thoughts and prayers are sent out to Mary's family, along with my deepest sympathy.
Richard Metz
Neighbor
November 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. I will never forget her smile, kindness and love for me. When she hugged me I always knew her embrace meant as much to her as it did to me. I Love You. Be united with those that went before and celebrate being together again. Terri Romano
Terri Romano
Friend
November 3, 2020
Karren, Ed,Chris, Lisa. We’re so sad to hear your news. I remember her with a big smile and kind words and a wonderful family. Chris and I are sending you big hugs
Chris and Chris Dawley
November 3, 2020
Dear Karren and Ed. I’m so sorry to hear about your mom. I know how much you loved her and will miss her. You are in my prayers.
Love, Patrick
Patrick Greenwade
Friend
