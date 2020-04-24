Home

Maureen A. (Hinds) Taylor

Maureen A. (Hinds) Taylor Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Maureen A. Taylor 72, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Roger W. Taylor.

Born in Pawtucket she was a daughter of the late Charlie C. and Mary (Jagielo) Hinds. She lived in Cumberland, RI most of her life.

Before retiring in 2009, Maureen was employed in the Banking Industry for 38 years. She started out as a Service Representative and working her way up the corporate ladder to Branch Manager. She worked for Industrial National Bank and Fleet Bank, both now (Bank of America) and also Sovereign Bank, now Santander Bank.

Beside her husband, Maureen is survived by two loving sons, Scott A. and Michael W. Taylor both of Cumberland, RI. She also leaves six devoted grandchildren and eleven cherished great grandchildren.

Due to the ongoing world wide health crisis, the funeral for Mrs. Taylor was private.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 25, 2020
