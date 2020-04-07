|
|
PAWTUCKET - Maurice P. Trottier, 89, of Pawtucket, passed away on his 89th birthday, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Bristol. He was the husband of Penelope E. (Thomson) Trottier for 60 years. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Wilfred and Albina (Baril) Trottier.
In 1948 he enlisted in the Naval Reserves at the age of 17. He joined the US Army on October 24, 1949 and was sent to Korea in August 1950 as a member of the 78th AAA Bn supporting the first ROK Division, the 2nd division and the 25th division in the battle of Unsan. He was 20 miles from the Manchurian border when the Chinese came into the war. He left Korea in November 1951 with five (5) campaign stars. He joined VFW Post #1271 in 1953. He reenlisted in 1954 with the 11th Airborne Division and attended jump school at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He became a member of the famous 508th ARCT 320 ABN. F.A. serving in Japan. Upon returning to Fort Campbell he participated in the reactivation of the 101st Abn. Later he served in Germany.
Throughout his service he was awarded the Korea Service Medal with 5 campaigns, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Airborne Wings, Army Achievement Medal, National Guard Achievement Medal, The Military Order of Saint Barbara and the Select Reserve Certificate of Sea Service and the Rhode Island House of Veterans Affairs Committee Distinguished Award Medal
After being discharged in 1959 he met and married his wife, Penny, in 1960 and had 2 boys and 2 girls. He retired from the Foxboro Company as a Methods Engineer after 20 years of service. He was a cub master, little league coach, pre-teen football president and founder of Fairlawn Girls Sports.
After 19 years out of the service he joined the National Guard serving 7 years with a signal company. He then joined the Naval Reserve serving 4 years aboard the USS Valdez, retiring with 22 years of service.
He co-founded the Korean War Veterans, Ocean State Chapter #1 and was on the committee for the Korean War Memorial in downtown Providence. He served 1 year as Quartermaster and 10 years as the Commander for the Major Walter G. Gatchell Post #306, V.F.W. He also served 3 years as president of the Pawtucket Veterans Council.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Penelope Trottier, his four loving children, Gary Trottier and his wife Cheryl, Gregory Trottier and his wife Jacqueline, Rebecca Jenkins and her husband Jody, Kimberly Beaucage and her husband Russell Bergevine. Cherished grandfather of eleven- Jeremy, Jason and Nicholas Jenkins, Natasha and Gary Trottier, Gianna (Trottier) McLeish, Kayla and Gregory Trottier, Hayley, Holly and Jeffrey Beaucage. Great grandfather of six and one due in June. He was the cherished brother of Olive Gibbons and the late Francis Trottier and Laurel Coulombe.
His visitation, funeral service, and burial with military honors in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Major Walter G. Gatchell Post #306, V.F.W., c/o John Gallo, 453 Grotto Avenue, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860 would be appreciated. To upload a video condolence, or leave a heartfelt message of sympathy please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 8, 2020