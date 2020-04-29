Home

Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-4376
Maurice St. Pierre Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Maurice St. Pierre, 87 passed away Tuesday April 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene (Hanley) St. Pierre. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Phillippe and Blanche (Chartier) St. Pierre.

Maurice was a General Laborer and worked for many various local companies over the years.

He is survived by one daughter, Sandra Behm and her husband Robert of Florida, one son retired Pawtucket Police Department Sgt. Edmund St. Pierre and his wife Elaine of Arizona, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by nine brothers and two sisters.

Due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, his funeral will be private. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket.

To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 30, 2020
