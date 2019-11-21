|
|
DENNIS PORT, MA - Maxine A. Juliano (Sleczkowski) 78 of Dennis Port, MA and formerly of Southborough, MA died Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Liberty Commons Healthcare in North Chatham, MA surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Robert P. Juliano for 58 years.
Born in Pawtucket, RI and raised and educated in Central Falls, RI, Maxine was the daughter of the late Max and Evelyn (Koczwanski) Sleczkowski. She was a 1959 graduate of Central Falls High School and she graduated as a Medical Technician from the Carnegie Institute of Medical Technology in Boston. After working in a number of hospitals, including Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA Maxine located to Southborough in 1971 to raise her family.
Maxine was always very active in her community and served on multiple civic, social, and volunteer committees. She served as the Town of Southborough's voting Precinct Warden for many years, Chairman of the Republican Town Committee, and President of the League of Women Voters among many others.
In 1998, she moved to Dennis Port with her husband and opened a specialty toy store, Puzzles, Toys, and More, which she enjoyed building a regular clientele of children and adults alike over many years. Maxine greatly enjoyed working with her local community, especially the Dennis Senior Center. Maxine easily made friends wherever she went, and will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Maxine is survived by two sons, Christopher and Mark; a daughter, Jennifer; a grandson, Dylan Evans; four siblings, Marlene Koczera and her husband, Charles of Cumberland, RI, Cassandra Razukiewicz and her husband, Jack of East Providence, RI, Rev. Bruce Sleczkowski and his wife, Marian of Pittsburgh, PA, and Dale Sleczkowski of Pawtucket, RI; and several aunts, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Glen Sleczkowski.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Dennis Senior Citizens, Inc. PO Box 287, South Dennis, MA 02660.
Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth MA. www.hallettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 22, 2019