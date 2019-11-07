Home

Melina (Pezza) Gloria Silva Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Silva, Melina Gloria (Pezza) 90 of Urban Avenue Pawtucket passed away to eternal life on Friday November 1st 2019 at Summit Commons in Providence.
Preceded to death by her parents Vincenzo Pezza and Adelina Carlone Pezza, husband of 71 years William Silva Sr and five sisters. Survived by 4 children Judith Allen (Robert) of Nashville TN, William Silva Jr of Pawtucket RI, Susan Shortall (Thomas) of Richmond ME, and Lisa Fagundes (Anthony) Of Cranston, RI. Grandchildren Heather Aquino, Jennifer Fagundes and Anthony Fagundes Jr and 7 great grandchildren.
A graduate of West High School Pawtucket. She was very nurturing and loving to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and nature.
Calling hours at the J. F. Skeffington Chapel 925 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI Monday November 11th from 600-800pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to a mass of Christian burial at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue North Providence RI on Tuesday November 12th at 11am followed by interment at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations in the name of Melina Gloria Silva can be made to the of Rhode Island 245 Waterman Street suite 306 Providence RI 02906.
For online condolences kindly visit:
skeffingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 8, 2019
