ALEXANDRIA VA - Merlyn Frances (Trombley) Costigan, age 92, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia, after a long and brave struggle with Alzheimer's disease.



Born on December 7, 1927 in Philadelphia, Merlyn was raised and lived most of her life in Rhode Island. She devoted herself to her family. At the age of 56, she achieved a lifelong dream and became a registered nurse. Merlyn was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling, loved animals, and seldom missed a Red Sox game. She had a love of music and never refused an invitation to dance.



Merlyn is survived by her daughter, Lori (Paul) Friedman of Alexandria and her son, Brian Costigan. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond W. Costigan.

