LEHIGH ACRES, FL - Michael Brohen, 81, of Lehigh Acres passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Pawtucket on March 8, 1938 to Maurice and Caroline Brohen. He was a retired US Navy MCPO. He worked for Schoolhouse Candy and Interpak in Rhode Island. In 1995, he married Maria Nguyen and they move to Florida in 2004.

Michael is survived by his wife, Maria; son, Michael Brohen Jr.; daughter, Santina Brohen; sister, June Hannah and grandson, Zachary Brohen. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice E. Brohen Jr. and Caroline Brohen, his brother's Maurice E. Brohen III and Harry E. Brohen and Sister Mary C. Bruzzi. He also leaves behind 4 Nieces and 3 Nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to . Info (239) 334-4880.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 28, 2020
