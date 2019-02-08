|
PAWTUCKET - Michael D. Maynard, 23, passed away at home after a long struggle with substance abuse. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of Cynthia (Reece) Maynard of Pawtucket and Dale Maynard of Martha's Vineyard.
In his youth, Michael was an avid baseball player who played for Pineview Little League. He currently worked for ICS Container in Smithfield, RI
Besides his parents, he leaves a brother, Ryan Maynard of Johnston; his twin sister, Meghan Maynard of Pawtucket; his beloved aunt, Shiela Curtis of Centerville, MA; his girlfriend, Bethany Arbec of Fairhaven, MA and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to VISITATION on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to raise substance abuse awareness to The Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council, SUMHLC, 200 Metro Centre Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 9, 2019