CENTRAL FALLS - On Saturday, March 14 2020, Michael Gallagher, loving husband and father passed away at home at the age of 72.
Michael was born on August 13, 1947 in Pawtucket, RI to his parents Joseph & Rita (Robichaud) Gallagher. Michael grew up in Central Falls, RI where he lived most of his life. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a LCPL in the Marine Corps and was part of the Anti-Tank Battalion. After serving for his country, he became a self-employed carpenter. Michael was an avid Red Sox fan and gardener. He also enjoyed socializing with his friends and family and spending quality time with his bulldog, Seamus.
Michael leaves behind his loving wife, Jeanne Strong, his only daughter Kimberly Doucette of Lincoln and his grandchildren, Lauren (Doucette) Hawkins and her husband, Ryan of Smithfield, Evan Doucette and Nicolle Doucette of Lincoln. He is survived by his two sisters, Rita Gallagher of Lincoln and Cheryl Todd of West Palm Beach, FL. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rita as well as siblings Joseph, Robert, Brian and Patricia.
Michael will be forever remembered for his sense of humor, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate heart.
Funeral arrangements are being privately held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 25, 2020