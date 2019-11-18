|
|
PAWTUCKET - Michael J. Siniak, 68, of Pawtucket, passed away at Oak Hill Nursing Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Michael and Blanche (Camire) Siniak.
A graduate of Tolman High School in 1969, he attended CCRI, RI School of Broadcasting and RI School of Electronics. He used his knowledge in computer science to become an employee of GTE in Stamford, CT, Southern New England Telephone, and AT&T.
He had an adventurous spirit and loved regaling about various topics in conversation. Everybody loved Mike because of his positive attitude and great personality.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Siniak of Jensen Beach, FL, and brother Marcus Vincent Siniak of Pawtucket, as well as his former wife, Kim Siniak; daughters Kirstin Hughes Siniak and Catherine Jo Siniak; granddaughter Kinsley Marie Francis and grandson James Costas Francis, all of Newtown, CT.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, from 4-6 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited and may gather on Friday, November 22, at 9:30 AM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home with a service to follow at Swan Point Cemetery Chapel, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's Memory may be made to the of RI, at act.alz.org, or 245 Waterman Street #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 19, 2019