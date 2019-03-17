PAWTUCKET – Michael L. Breault, 48, of Diamond, Missouri, formerly of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.



Michael was born on August 1, 1970 in Pawtucket, the son of the late Leo and Doris (St. Arnaud) Breault. He moved to the southwest Missouri area about eight years ago. Michael was employed as a cook and enjoyed his antique cars and his Harley. He was also an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.



Michael is survived by his sister, Deborah Walker and her husband, Robert, of Diamond, Missouri; and two nieces, Jennifer Cady of Joplin, Missouri and Samantha Dunham and her husband, Ronald, of Wichita, Kansas.



His funeral will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be posted at either: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com or CLARKFUNERALHOMES.com



Services have been entrusted to both William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, Rhode Island and Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Missouri Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 18, 2019