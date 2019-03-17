Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Michael Breault
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
755 Central Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Michael L. Breault Obituary
PAWTUCKET – Michael L. Breault, 48, of Diamond, Missouri, formerly of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Michael was born on August 1, 1970 in Pawtucket, the son of the late Leo and Doris (St. Arnaud) Breault. He moved to the southwest Missouri area about eight years ago. Michael was employed as a cook and enjoyed his antique cars and his Harley. He was also an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.

Michael is survived by his sister, Deborah Walker and her husband, Robert, of Diamond, Missouri; and two nieces, Jennifer Cady of Joplin, Missouri and Samantha Dunham and her husband, Ronald, of Wichita, Kansas.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be posted at either: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com or CLARKFUNERALHOMES.com

Services have been entrusted to both William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, Rhode Island and Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Missouri
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 18, 2019
