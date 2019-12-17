|
PAWTUCKET - Mildred R. (Jurcy) Hunt, 98, formerly of Byron Ave., Pawtucket, passed away peacefully at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward P. Hunt, Sr. and the late William Hunt. Born in Boston, she was the only child of the late Frank and Stella (Baldyga) Jurcy.
Mildred was a talented hairdresser and was-so for many years until her retirement. She was a longtime communicant of St. Teresa Church, Pawtucket and a member of the parish's Senior Citizens Club. Mildred enjoyed playing golf and made a hole-in-one at the age of 67 at Wading River Golf Course in Norton, MA. She was also proud to have served as the vice-president of the Central Falls High School, Class of 1939. During her time as vice-president, she coordinated many class reunions all the way up to their 75th. Above all, she was devoted to her family and her grandchildren. She will be missed, but lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched over the past 98 years.
Mildred leaves four children, Michael J. Hunt and his wife, Joanne, of Hollywood, FL, Edward P. Hunt, Jr. and his wife, Roberta, of North Attleboro, Patrick C. Hunt and his wife, Elaine, of North Attleboro and Millie R. Godin and her husband, Bob, of Glocester, RI; two step-children, Steve Hunt of Cranston and Barbara Blaise and her husband, Jim, of Cranston; a step-daughter-in- law, Pamela Hunt of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Frank X. Hunt and the stepmother of the late Paul Hunt.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. VISITATION will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 18, 2019