Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
Monika K. Prus

Monika K. Prus Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Monika K. Prus 33, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 at her residence.
Born in West Palm Beach, Fl she was the beloved daughter of Marek Prus of Royal Palm Beach, FL and Barbara E. (Jarosz) Prus of Pawtucket. She lived in Florida, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Monika was employed for a time as a Supervisor for the Child Play Day Care Center in Ledyard, CT.
Beside her mother and father she is survived by one loving sister Elizabeth Dardzinski of Saugus, MA, one niece Cassandra Dardzinski and one nephew Christopher Dardzinski. She was the sister of the late William Borek.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend calling hours Friday March 22, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home, 342 High Street, Central Falls with a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in Monika's Memory to the Recovery Company, 31 Henrietta Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 20, 2019
