CUMBERLAND - Muriel A. (Bibby) Madigan, 87, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Madigan. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Culpan) Bibby.

Muriel was employed by Ann & Hope for many years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Pawtucket and the Order of the Eastern Star. Muriel and her late husband held season tickets for the Pawtucket Red Sox and enjoyed attending many of the teams home games.

Muriel leaves two daughters, Judith Smith and her husband, William, of Cincinnati, Ohio and Cynthia Keniston and her husband, Richard, of Cumberland; five grandchildren, Michael Gepford and his wife, Amy, Daniel Gepford and his wife, Grace and Katheryn Gepford and her fiancé, Jered Nathan, William and Alexander Keniston and two great-granddaughters, Taryn and Chandler Gepford.

Services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. VISITATION will be Friday 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 490 Broadway, Pawtucket, RI 02860 will be appreciated.