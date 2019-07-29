|
LINCOLN - Nancy Dowicki 100, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at the St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Dowicki.
Born in Glen Cove, long Island, NY she was a daughter of the late John and Maria (Sliwa) Peret. She lived in Lincoln, RI for 58 years.
Before retiring in 1982 she was employed by Texas Instruments of Attleboro, MA as a Calibrator for 20 years. She was a former member of the Texas Instruments Seniors and the St. Aidan's Seniors of Cumberland, RI.
Mrs. Dowicki is survived by her loving family two sons Stanley J. Dowicki and his companion Carol Ciesynski of Lincoln, RI, William J. Dowicki and his wife Donna of Westminster, CA, one brother John Peret of Florida, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late John P. Dowicki and the sister of the late Anna Grimley, Carolyn Messier, Matthew and Joseph Peret.
Her funeral will be held Thursday August 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 390 High Street Central Falls ,RI at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. CALLING HOURS THURSDAY MORNING FROM 8:30 A.M. TO 9:30 A.M.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 30, 2019