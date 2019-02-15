PAWTUCKET - Nathan J. Drolet, 32, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Born in Providence, he was the son of Ronald Drolet and Ann Marie (Malone) Drolet both of Pawtucket.

Nathan worked for Malba Commercial Plumbing, Inc. in North Attleboro, for the past several years. When not at work, he enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with his son, Evan. Nathan also enjoyed kayaking and snowboarding. Above all else, he was a loving and devoted dad to his son, Evan.

Besides his loving parents and beloved son, Nathan leaves his brother, Brandon J. Drolet of Pawtucket and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.

Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary