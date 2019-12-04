|
PAWTUCKET - Neil J. Seymour, 83, of Kelton St. passed away Tuesday in the Pawtucket Skilled Nursing Center. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Clark) Seymour. They had been married for the past 61 years.
Born in Ware, MA he was the son of the late Vincent J. and Hazel (Pelkey) Seymour. He resided in Pawtucket for the past 60 years and had previously lived in Worcester, MA.
Neil was employed as a mechanic in the textile industry for many years most recently with Spintex, retiring after over 50 years in the industry.
He was a kind and generous man who loved Christmas and celebrating with his family. In his younger years, he was an avid mechanic always tinkering with cars and could build one from the ground up. He was social and well versed holding a conversation with anyone who'd listen. The staff at the nursing home endearingly called him the 'Professor' due to his wealth of books and pens. He was always reading.
Besides his wife he leaves two surviving children; David Seymour and Diane Seymour both of Pawtucket. A sister Gail Gallagher of Florida, and her children Tony and Cindy. Five grandchildren; Eric Seymour, Kenneth Seymour and Kayla Seymour of Pawtucket; Krystal McCullah of Attleboro and Charlie Rose Seymour of East Providence. He also leaves 4 great grandchildren. He was also the father of the late Denyse Seymour.
A Celebration of Neil's Life will be held on Friday morning with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00am in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am with burial following in Holy Cross Cemetery, Seekonk.
Directions/Guest Book: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 5, 2019