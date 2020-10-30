PAWTUCKET - Nilton Cesar Cardoso was the Beloved son of Belmiro Cardoso and Dulce Silva. He was the stepson of Joel Silva. He was born August 3rd, 1979 in Praia, Cape Verde and he died on October 6th, 2020. Since Cunningham Elementary School he was an exceptional student. He was at the top of his class at Shea High School and he was a member of the Upward Bound Program at Rhode Island College. He went on to be a motivational published writer, a composer and a model. Nilton was a person of many words. Unique in many ways, he inspired others with his passion for writing and music. His profound love for sports allowed him to believe he could accomplish and conquer any goal he put his mind to. He never failed to put a smile on your face with his thoughtful gestures. He was always attentive and very adventurous. He was and will always be our shining star!!!



He leaves behind his siblings Carlos Cardoso, Luis Cardoso, and Marcia Cardoso. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, childhood friends who became family, and his one living grandmother.



Nilton Cesar Cardoso, your brilliance and spark will continue on!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store