|
|
VENICE, FL - Norma D. Courtois, 64, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Shadyside, Maryland, died on August 8, 2019. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Normand and Irene Dufort Courtois. Early in life Norma owned and operated floral shops and a limousine service. In her later years Norma had become a realtor and received multiple realtor of the year awards from Century 21 Real Estate where Norma dedicated 28 years as a Real Estate expert in South Anne Arundel County. Norma had a passion for animals and volunteered at the SPCA Thrift Shop in Venice. She owned and delighted in multiple animals throughout her life. She leaves behind her special companion Laci.
Norma is survived by her beloved husband, Craig Porter of Venice; sisters, Christine (Tom), Claire (Ron); brother, David (Janet); multiple nephews; a niece; grand nieces and grand nephews. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Charlie Porter and Ann Williams as well as grandchildren Soren and Tova.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Cancercare.org, PanCan.org, and Tidewell.org
Published in The Pawtucket Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019