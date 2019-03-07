|
PAWTUCKET - Norma I. Oleska, 88, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and listening to her beautiful music. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Oleska. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Vivier) Temple. She is survived by her children, Deborah Lalime and Carla Oleska, her sister, Joan Adams, her brother, Robert Temple, two grandchildren, Damon and Danielle Lalime, and two great grandchildren, Morgan and Madison Lalime.
Per her feisty Irish insistence, her burial will be private. However, her daughters will still get the last word as they are planning a Celebration of Life (aka a great party in her honor) to be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 8, 2019